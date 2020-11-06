Virat Kohli Mocked By England Cricket On 32nd Birthday, Fans FURIOUS At Social Media Admin

Indian captain and modern-day legend Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 5. The flamboyant right-hander, who is one of the leading cricketers in the world across formats, has been at the top of his game for more than a decade now. Kohli is currently in the UAE where he is captaining Bangalore franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Bangalore skipper has successfully managed to lead his side into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Netizens lambast ECB Facebook admin for mocking Virat Kohli

As Kohli turned 32, wishes poured in from every nook and cranny of the cricketing community. Cricketers, as well as, fans took to social media to wish the Indian captain. In fact, England Cricket also took to social media to wish Kohli. However, the way in which the ECB wished the 32-year old didn't go down well with fans.

The official Facebook handle of the ECB posted a video of Virat Kohli's dismissal from an India-England match. In the video, Kohli is outfoxed by Adil Rashid's terrific leg-break as his stumps get rattled by the England spinner. Kohli's reaction is perhaps what instigated the ECB to caption the post as "Happy birthday Virat Kohli" with a winking face emoji as they mocked the legendary batsman for the same.

ECB's mockery of the legendary batsman left fans infuriated as they expressed their displeasure over the same. Several reactions poured in as fans lambasted the ECB Facebook admin for wishing Kohli in poor taste. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, Kohli's side will now take on David Warner's team in the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

Virat Kohli's records and stats in the cash-rich league are second to none. The stylish right-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the tournament, having churned out runs season after season. The Bangalore captain is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats include the 5,872 runs he has scored in 191 matches at a healthy average fo 38.37 and a decent strike-rate of 130.80.

Kohli has also been in tremendous form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. After making a slow start to the tournament, Kohli picked up and has now scored 460 runs in 14 matches at a brilliant average of 46.00 which includes three fifties. His form will be crucial for his side if they are to beat Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

