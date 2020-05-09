Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture; Lists All Things He & Anushka Are Grateful For

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and listed the thing the duo is grateful for. Anushka Sharma has been under self-isolation along with husband Virat Kohli amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. The duo has been actively updated her social media accounts to keep her fans entertained and also well-informed about the precautionary measures for the current global health crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Virat posted a picture and recalled the soft winds, the rustle of trees and the winter snows and the stated that the couple has always been grateful. Take a look -

Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been 🙇‍♂️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/sVK4FzQ9fH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 9, 2020

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma contribute to welfare of Mumbai Police Personnel

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakhs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, informed the city Commissioner on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police CP expressed his gratitude, adding that the contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

As the country continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrated personalities have come forth to contribute in the fight. The Indian skipper and his wife had earlier contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund. Several officials have contracted Coronavirus while battling the pandemic at the frontline.

