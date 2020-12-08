Virat Kohli Hands Over T20I Trophy To Series Debutant Natarajan, Netizens Left Awestruck

Virat Kohli might have missed out on his maiden T20I century in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, but it was his kind gesture that ended up winning the hearts of everyone after the conclusion of the contest i.e. after the post-match presentation when he showed a newcomer that he belongs to the Indian team.

Virat Kohli hands over the trophy to Natarajan

Team India have been following the tradition of handing over the trophy in the hands of a debutant after they win a particular series (bilateral or multi-nation tournaments). One such instance was that of Khaleel Ahmed when stand-in captain Rohit Sharma had handed over the Asia Cup trophy to the tall left-arm pacer after India's famous win over Bangladesh in the 2018 edition. This time, it was Natarajan's turn to hold the trophy aloft after Team India's T20I series win Down Under where the yorker specialist had made his debut at the highest level.

Australia's day but India win the T20I series 2-1 🏆



Next stop 🛬 Adelaide for the first Test!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mQjfP2ienZ — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020

It so happened that when the Indian players were posing with the winner's trophy after the end of the third match, skipper Kohli had handed over the trophy to T Natarajan. As soon as cricket fans saw this, they came forward and lauded the batting megastar. Here are a few of the reactions.

Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to hand over the Trophy to Natarajan who played a big role in the T20 series. pic.twitter.com/g7jBjGBH9Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Virat Kohli handed the winning trophy and Hardik Pandya handed his Man Of The Series award to T Natarajan. 😍🔥@Natarajan_91 #Natarajan pic.twitter.com/lGNaspZJbq — Natarajan Fans Club (@NatrajanFanClub) December 8, 2020

Virat Kohli Hand Over The T20 Trophy To Natarajan



Hardik Pandya Hand Over The MOS Trophy To Natarajan



Truly A Great Gesture 🙏



T.Natarajan Is Sensational Cricketer & Great Debut Series In Australia 🔥🔥🙏🙏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pRUArbfua6 — Cinema Freak (@IamLucky509) December 8, 2020

T Natarajan's performance in the ongoing T20I series

Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for India in the second match as he finished with figures of 2/20 from his four overs at an economy rate of 5 at a perfect batting surface at the SCG. The yorker specialist had left off from where he had finished in the last game in Canberra. The Tamil Nadu cricketer had finished his spell with figures of 3/30 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.50 in that contest where India had registered 11-run win.

The 29-year old was decent in the dead rubber contest with figures of 1/33 from his quota of four overs at an economy rate of 8.25. The Salem-based cricketer has ended the series with six wickets in three games.

