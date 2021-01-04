The Test Documentary On Amazon Gives Australian Cricketers Whopping ₹19.6 Crore Windfall

Steve Smith, David Warner and Australia's Test captain Tim Paine are among a large group of Australian cricketers to have received AUD $3.5 million (₹19.6 crore) bonus from the Amazon Group. According to theaustralian.com, the Christmas windfall is said to be a result of a long-running negotiation with Cricket Australia over the 2020 Amazon documentary, The Test. The Test documentary chronicled the journey of the Australian cricket team from their Sandpaper controversy in South Africa, 2018 to rebuilding their team and retaining The Ashes a little over a year later in England.

The Test documentary: Windfall for Australian cricketers ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

The report further indicated that as per the deal, the money is equally distributed among all Australian cricketers who appeared in the show, which came up to AUD $80,000 (₹45 lakh approximately) per cricketer. Integral members of the documentary like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins are getting the same as passers-by like Will Pucovski among other youngsters. While Australia’s coaching staff, including head coach Justin Langer, were also key members of the narrative, the deal is said to cover only the Australian players.

Some of the highlights of The Test documentary remains Justin Langer’s appointment as coach and Australia’s fighting draw against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Additionally, the verbal duel between Tim Paine and Indian captain Virat Kohli and the entirety of the 2019 Ashes in England also made for a compelling viewing for cricket fans.

India vs Australia 2021 series

As Australian cricketers continue to reap the benefits of their successful documentary, they will now have to curb their enthusiasm to face a daunting challenge against India. The ongoing India vs Australia 2021 series is set to move forward with the upcoming third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The match will be played between January 7 and 11.

For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

Nathan Lyon speaks ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test, watch video

Nathan Lyon is on the verge of 100 Tests and 400 wickets, but the Aussie spinner has something else on his mind@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TnWSIq7YAm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Image source: cricket.com.au

