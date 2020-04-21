Cheteshwar Pujara Claims Wife Can Beat Him At Cooking But NEVER At Badminton

Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was scheduled to represent Gloucestershire in the 2020 English County Championship. However, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak prompted cricket governing bodies to postpone worldwide cricketing activities until further notice. Considering the coronavirus lockdown situation in India as well, Cheteshwar Pujara seems to have been enjoying this break from the game by spending time with his family.

India lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his competitive side in Badminton

In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara revealed how he is spending his time amidst the India lockdown. The cricketer said that he often plays with his two-year-old daughter, Aditi, who is very “energetic” and wants to play all day. He added that he also helps his wife Puja with gardening and by admitting to not being good at cooking, he helps her by washing the dishes as there is no domestic help around due to lockdown.

Cheteshwar Pujara added that he also plays badminton with his wife. Apparently, the cricketer is very competitive at badminton and he never allows his wife to win. When asked about the same, Pujara said that he has been telling his wife to get better at the game. He said that he does not want to lose on purpose just to make her happy because as a sportsperson, one’s mentality is to make sure the other person becomes better.

India lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara donation

As per the recent Cheteshwar Pujara donation news, the seasoned batsman donated an undisclosed amount to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country. The cricketer donated to the Prime Minister Cares Fund and is one among many cricketing stars along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar to support the cause.

India lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Cheteshwar Pujara net worth is estimated to be approximately US$1.8 million (i.e. ₹13 crore). Some of Cheteshwar Pujara net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as an active Indian cricket player.

Cheteshwar Pujara wife

On February 13, 2013, Cheteshwar Pujara married Puja Pabari in Rajkot. Puja Pabari is an Indian media personality. The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Aditi Pujara, on February 23, 2018.

