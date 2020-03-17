Virat Kohli Is Most Ideal And Aggressive To Captain India: CAC Member Madan Lal

Indian captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing in New Zealand. While India suffered whitewashes in the ODI and Test series, Kohli’s batting form was one of the biggest concerns for a struggling Team India. The situation got worse for the Indian skipper when he snapped at a journalist after the end of the second Test match.

Madan Lal lauds Virat Kohli, says skipper is the ideal man for Team India

Former Indian cricketer and current member of the advisory committee, Madan Lal recently lashed out at those who were asking Virat Kohli to tone down his aggression. While speaking with a leading Indian daily, the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer said that while everyone wanted an aggressive captain for the Indian team, people now suddenly want Virat Kohli to scale down his aggression altogether. Madan Lal implied that it is an unwanted criticism towards the skipper on part of the Indian fans and described Virat Kohli as the “world’s best player”.

Madan Lal also defended Virat Kohli for his performance in New Zealand by saying a slump in form is just a part of the game. He added that it was just a matter of a few technical flaws for the high-profile batsman, which can happen to any player at any point during their career.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to resume RCB duties

Virat Kohli will now be seen leading the charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit in Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹17 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. While the launch date of IPL 2020 was recently postponed due to the worldwide panic caused by Coronavirus, it remains to be seen what the exact future looks like for the T20 carnival.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

