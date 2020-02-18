Virat Kohli Expresses Gratitude To Fans After Reaching Indian Record 50 Million Followers

Recently, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli made history when he became the first person from the country to cross 50 million followers on Instagram. The Indian skipper is not only one of the best players in the world but is also a trendsetter when it comes to giving international relevance to the gentlemen's game. In 2019, Kohli was seventh in the ESPN World Fame 100 list.

In 2018, he even received a trophy from Instagram for having the most engaging account in India. Kohli has the 46th most-followed account in the world on Instagram as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the most popular athlete with 203 million followers.

Virat Kohli Instagram: The Indian skipper thanks his fans

Kohli has often lauded the power that social media brings and his presence on Instagram can surely testify that 50 million people do want to keep up with the Indian skipper. Talking to his followers in a video he posted, Kohli thanked them for the immense support that he has received over the years. Here is the short video.

Kohli's Instagram has been home to updates from all fronts of his life including moments on the field, friendships and personal moments that he shares with actor-wife Anushka Sharma.

IPL 2020: Will Virat Kohli's team get to its first-ever IPL trophy?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to get to their very first IPL trophy in 2020. The three-time runners-up have put forward dismal performances in the last three seasons and the hiring of Mike Hesson as the head coach could bring some luck to the team. While Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will continue to form the spine of the team, Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris will also don the RCB colours in IPL 2020. The team recently rebranded itself and introduced a new logo and kit.

