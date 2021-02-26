Virat Kohli Leaves Fans In Splits After Poking Fun At Axar Patel In Gujarati: WATCH

Virat Kohli & co. mowed down England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under pristine spin bowling conditions, local boy Axar Patel picked up his career-best figures as well as his maiden 10-wicket match haul. The 27-year-old also won the 'Player of the Match’ award for his efforts and was later interviewed by his all-rounder teammate Hardik Pandya.

Axar Patel gets top honours after India vs England 3rd Test

Virat Kohli crashes Axar Patel’s interview with Hardik Pandya

Moments after India’s dominant win over England, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up the mic and conducted a friendly interview with his teammate Axar Patel. As the two were conversing and admiring their local crowd, they were interrupted by Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli arrived in the middle, took the mic from Pandya, praised Patel in Gujarati language and stormed off, thus leaving the two local boys bursting out in laughter.

Virat Kohli’s Gujarati evoked much laughter from fans in the comment section. Here is a look at Kohli's 'special appearance’ during Axar Patel’s interview along with some of the fans hilariously reacting to it.

India vs England 3rd Test match updates

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Their entire batting line-up crumbled for 112 to the might of Axar Patel’s career-best figures of 6-38. In response, the hosts managed to gather only a 33-run lead, with Rohit Sharma top-scoring in the innings through his rapid 66. England’s batting performance only worsened in their second innings as they were bundled out for just 81 inside 31 overs.

Axar Patel picked up figures of 5-32 to claim his first-ever 10-wicket match haul and the third five-for out of four innings in his Test career. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill capped-off the demolition job with the bat late on Day 2 by chasing down 49 without losing any wicket. Here is a detailed look at the scorecard of the match.

Axar Patel Test wickets

The Axar Patel Test wickets column has witnessed an extraordinary start to his career. Having made his debut in the format last week, the left-arm spinner has already collected 18 wickets at an incredible average of 9.44. So far, he has taken three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul and his best bowling figures remain the 6-38 he took with the pink ball against England on Day 1 of the recently-concluded Test.

