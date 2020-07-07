MS Dhoni's Creative Birthday Wish From Mohammad Kaif Crosses 24k Likes And 5k Retweets

With former Indian captain MS Dhoni turning 39 today, wishes are pouring in for the CSK captain from around the globe. Several members of the cricketing fraternity have already made their MS Dhoni birthday wishes online. One of such MS Dhoni birthday wishes, made by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, has gone viral on social media. The player’s birthday wishes for Dhoni has been retweeted more than 5000 times at the time of reporting.

Mohammad Kaif makes his MS Dhoni birthday wishes

Name: MS Dhoni



Won all ICC Trophies✅



Led CSK to 3 IPL titles✅



Inspired a generation to chase their dreams✅



The next MSD? ❌ Error 404 Next MSD will never be found



Wishing once-in-a-lifetime player & captain a very happy birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3BL1RTF81s — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to make his MS Dhoni birthday wishes. The cricketer shared two images with MS Dhoni. One of the images shared by Kaif was from the duo’s time together while playing for India, while the other one was from an official function.

The caption written by Mohammad Kaif as part of the MS Dhoni birthday wishes, also attracted a lot of attention. Mohammad Kaif shared how the CSK captain won all ICC trophies during his time. The player was referring to the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni led India to victory in all these tournaments.

Mohammad Kaif also referenced to the CSK captain’s IPL record, where the player led CSK to three IPL victories. While making his MS Dhoni birthday wishes, Kaif also said that Dhoni inspired a generation to chase their dreams.

While concluding, the batsman said that it will be impossible to look for another MS Dhoni, as a player like him will never be found again. Mohammad Kaif concluded by wishing the once in a lifetime player with the #HappyBrithdayDhoni hashtag. This MS Dhoni birthday wishes tweet made by Mohammad Kaif had garnered more than 24000 likes and 5000 retweets at the time of reporting.

Mohammad Kaif has talked about his relationship with Dhoni several times in the past. In recent times, he has even come out in support of the CSK captain. In a recent interview, Kaif said that the CSK captain has a lot to offer to the Indian team. The former cricket also termed MS Dhoni as one of India’s greatest match winners. Kaif had also spoken about his admiration for Dhoni on the 7th anniversary of India’s Champion Trophy triumph.

On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013),World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007).Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/gVkp4MZuBL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 23, 2020

Apart from Kaif, several other cricketers have made their MS Dhoni birthday wishes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an interesting post on Instagram while wishing the CSK captain. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also wished his predecessor.

Image Courtesy: twitter/mohammadkaif