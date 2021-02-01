Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Achieving HUGE All-time Record In Chennai Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. The right-hander's consistency and ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. Over the years, Kohli has created a plethora of records with his batting as well as his leadership. The 32-year old is on the cusp of creating yet another world record.

ALSO READ | Meaning of Vamika: Here's the meaning of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter's name

Virat Kohli needs just one ton to create world record and move past Ricky Ponting

Kohli is set to become the captain with the most number of centuries in international cricket. The dynamic batsman is just one ton away from becoming the captain with most international centuries. If Kohli manages to do so in the upcoming India vs England series, he will move past Australian great Ricky Ponting. Both are currently tied with 41 centuries to their names while leading their respective nations. Notably, Kohli has taken just 191 innings to notch 41 tons as compared to Ponting's 376 innings.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee's brother Shane claims Virat Kohli's captaincy makes Indian team more agitated

As far as Kohli's centuries as captain are concerned, 21 have come in ODIs whereas the remaining 20 have come in Test match cricket. The Indian captain is on a century drought as he failed to score a single ton in the year 2020. However, if Kohli's form against England is anything to go by, he is likely to achieve the feat in the upcoming series. The Indian batting mainstay has smashed five centuries against England out of which four have come as skipper of the side.

The India vs England series is set to get underway with the first Test in Chennai starting February 5. The second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17 whereas the final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) in Ahmedabad from February 24-28 and March 4-8. The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Ian Chappell calls hosts 'Unbeatable' due to Virat Kohli's return

Virat Kohli centuries

The Virat Kohli centuries tally is at 70 at the moment, which is third in the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Australian Ricky Ponting (71).

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Monday. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’ Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Tests, Moeen, Buttler wary of India skipper; sweat over how to get King Kohli out

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.