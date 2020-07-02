Virat Kohli Opens Up About Anushka Sharma's Hand In Turning Him Vegetarian For Life

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely recognised as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. Apart from dazzling with the bat on a consistent basis, the prolific run-scorer is also a livewire on the field with his fielding abilities. Moreover, the 31-year-old is an excellent runner between-the-wickets who often takes on fielders by taking that elusive extra run. According to Virat Kohli himself through an earlier interview, he started taking care of his fitness around 2012 to improve his speed and to become a better athlete overall.

Virat Kohli diet change brought upon by his wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli recently interacted with Vogue India where he revealed reasons that prompted him to change his diet. The Indian captain said that his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, has been a vegetarian for the past four years. He stated that his wife’s love and compassion for animals is something that made him “look at things differently”.

Virat Kohli diet

Virat Kohli added that because of Anushka Sharma, he decided to ditch eating meat and take up a life of a vegetarian himself. He stated that he has now been a vegetarian for the last two years. Virat Kohli also cited “health reasons” behind his dietary change. In an Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen, Kohli claimed that the reason mainly was that his body had become acidic by the start of 2018, which could have caused him more fitness and health issues in the future. As a result, he took up the diet, more so in the 2019 World Cup and claimed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that he never felt better while playing as he could recover quickly between the short span of matches. In a recent chat with Sunil Chhetri, Kohli also revealed that his favourite 'cheat meals' would include Delhi's famous Chole Bhature.

Virat Kohli diet: Cricketer claims vindication on turning vegetarian

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

Virat Kohli marriage with Anushka Sharma

The cricketer met Anushka Sharma for the first time in 2013. After four years of dating, both he and the actress tied the knot in Venice, Italy in December 2017. The wedding between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is regarded as one of the most high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood in recent years.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum.

The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also earns through endorsing for brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

