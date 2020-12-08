IND Vs AUS 2020: Throwdown Specialist Raghu Joins Squad After COVID-19 Recovery; WATCH

Indian cricket team throwdown specialist D Raghavendra, commonly referred to as Raghu, has joined the ‘Men in Blue’ squad ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I on Tuesday, December 8. Raghu earlier tested positive for coronavirus in India, which is why he did not join the Indian team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prior to taking off for Australia. After spending 24 days in quarantine, he has now finally joined Virat Kohli and co. and has even begun his training routines with the players.

Indian cricket team throwdown specialist Raghu joins Team India

On Monday, December 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed about Raghu’s return to the Indian side through their social media accounts. They shared a short 30-second training clip of the throwdown specialist training with a few Indian cricketers at the nets. In the caption, BCCI wished Raghu upon his return and wrote: “Great to have you back!”.

Raghu resumes training with Virat Kohli and co. in Australia, watch video

Hey Raghu, great to have you back!#TeamIndia's training assistant is back in the nets and is just getting started.🔥 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IXnmFf9xLJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Australia A vs India result updates

Elsewhere, a majority of the Indian Test players recently played against Australia A at Sydney for a three-day tour game. The match, serving as a practice game ahead of the Test series, ended in a draw. Ajinkya Rahane scored a graceful 117* in the Indian first innings while wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha scored a patient 54 while setting a target for the hosts. Australia, left to chase 131 for a victory in 15 overs, scored just 52-1.

Australia A vs India result updates: Match drawn despite fightback by Cameron Green

India vs Australia 3rd T20I live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played today (Tuesday, December 8) at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

