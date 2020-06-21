Father's Day: Salman's video features Salim Khan with family & legends, shares 'best gift'

The Khan family is often known as the ‘Khan-daan’ and are considered to be close-knit. The family is known to gather regularly for important occasions like festivals. Even right now, most of the members of the family are at their farmhouse in Panvel ever since the lockdown was announced.

And Salman Khan’s wish for Salim Khan on Father’s Day brought out this strong equation of the family. The actor shared a heartwarming video of some of the best moments of the veteran screenwriter’s life, both on professional and personal fronts.

The video consisted pictures of Salim Khan, first with some of the legends of the film industry, like Dharmendra, who featured in his films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Sholay and more. The other was his writer-partner Javed Akhtar, with whom he delivered blockbusters galore like Don, Shaan, Mr India, Deewaar.

The video then featured some sweet moments of Khan Sr, as a youngster, and then with his family, playing chess with Salman, the father-son holding the little ones of the family, and the grand family picture of the three generations, including Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita and Alvira and their families.

Wishing Salim Khan ‘Happy Father’s Day’, Salman shared that the best gift a father could ever have was to see his children happy, “Kids khush fathers khush,” he wrote.

Here’s the post

Happy father's Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush.... pic.twitter.com/LCAN0aSbvl — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 21, 2020

Salim Khan is currently in Mumbai, while Salman and his sisters, nieces, nephews and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa are with him in Panvel, near Mumbai. The veteran regularly steps out for his walks, and had clarified that he had left home during lockdown for his walks, only for medical reasons. Salman, meanwhile, made headlines for helping out the daily wage workers of the film industry, distributing essentials to the villagers near his farmhouse and also via his food truck.

