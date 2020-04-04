Virat Kohli Picks Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi Without Hesitating And Here Is Why

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has been making the most of lockdown time and the English legend has been talking to people from the cricket fraternity on his Instagram live session. Earlier, Pietersen talked to Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad and that live session gifted fans with some hilarious moments. On Thursday, Pietersen proceeded to interview Indian captain Virat Kohli in a 1-hour long session.

ALSO READ | Neymar set to lead Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi next season: Ex-club star Rivaldo

Virat Kohli reveals his pick in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen's hour-long interaction on Instagram gifted the fans with a lot of candid insights from the champion cricketers. At the end of the session, Virat Kohli answered some fan questions and one fan asked - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? This debate has been one of the biggest in the last decade as the two exceptional footballers constantly continue to impress fans worldwide.

Virat Kohli chose Cristiano Ronaldo and mentioned how Cristiano Ronaldo's drive and work ethic is inspirational to Kohli. This answer should not come as a surprise as Virat Kohli has turned himself a fitness icon over the past few years and he often talks about his focus on a very similar quality - his work ethic. Kohli is also impressed with Ronaldo's ability to constantly ignore 'white noise' or outside distractions or difficulties to focus on the job at hand and be the best version of himself.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi’s £11m private plane avoids crash, forced to make emergency landing: Report

Virat Kohli donation details

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen also talked about how they are coping with the lockdowns in their respective countries. The two shared some banter about each other's hairstyles and then discussed their time together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli is the current captain of the RCB team and the Virat Kohli salary in the IPL is ₹17 crore per season. It is believed that Virat Kohli's net worth is approximately ₹900 crore as per unverified sources. Here is the tweet announcing the recent Virat Kohli donation for the PM Cares fund.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is the Quentin Tarantino of cricket: Skyfall director Sam Mendes

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli partnership turning point of 2011 WC final: Suresh Raina