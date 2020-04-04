Neymar Set To Lead Barcelona Alongside Lionel Messi Next Season: Ex-club Star Rivaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr is set to lead Barcelona along with Catalan captain Lionel Messi, club legend Rivaldo has claimed. The Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee to join the Parisians. However, he has been constantly linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Neymar transfer: Brazilian looks to mark Barcelona return

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo claimed in a column on Betfair that PSG star Neymar Jr was ready to return to Barcelona and lead the lines alongside Lionel Messi amidst frequent Neymar transfer rumours. Neymar was on the verge of rejoining Barcelona last summer. However, PSG decided against any deal with the Spanish giants.

Neymar transfer: PSG winger fit to play alongside Lionel Messi, claims Rivaldo

Rivaldo claimed that he was aware of Barcelona’s desire to sign Neymar Jr and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Although Martinez was a great and exceptional talent, it is only Neymar who possessed the ability to establish himself in the starting lineup at Barcelona, starting alongside Lionel Messi, Rivaldo said.

Neymar transfer: Luis Suarez links well with Messi

Rivaldo asserted that many players tried to play alongside Lionel Messi, but very few could actually establish themselves. He cited Luis Suarez as the ideal player who got along well with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner on the field. However, he also believes that Neymar too had the quality to play alongside the Argentine international.

Rivaldo heaped praise on Lautaro Martinez, describing him as a young forward. However, the 22-year-old will need at least a couple of more years to establish himself. Hence, Rivaldo is of the view that Barcelona should prioritise the signing of Neymar from PSG.

Neymar transfer: Antoine Griezmann to join PSG?

Recent reports suggest that Barcelona look to sign Neymar through a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann joining the Paris-based club. The France international is deemed as an excess to manager Quique Setien’s requirements. The club have figured out Neymar and Lautaro Martinez as their primary targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

