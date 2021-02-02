Virat Kohli Poised To Break COLOSSAL Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Record In 2021

Virat Kohli is set to resume his captaincy role for India after his paternity leave prompted him to sit out of the final three Tests in Australia. The cricketer will now lead his side in India's upcoming home Test series against England, which is scheduled to launch on Friday, February 5. The much-awaited India vs England 1st Test match will also serve as an introduction to a hectic one-on-one tussle between the two Test titans this year.

A detailed itinerary of India vs England series

Virat Kohli favourite to break Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Alastair Cook’s record

Apart from making a return as India’s captain, the upcoming series also provides Virat Kohli with a unique opportunity to achieve a rare Test record in India vs England Test history. As of now, the batting maverick has played 19 Test matches against England to register five tons.

Former India and England captains Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Alastair Cook top the list of leading centurions across India vs England Tests. The three aforementioned legends all have seven centuries each to their name.

As India gear up to play as many as nine matches against one of their oldest Test rivals this year, captain Kohli would be considered a hot favourite here to break this illustrious batting record. Moreover, Kohli can equal Tendulkar, Dravid and Cook’s centuries record in the upcoming four-match Test assignment in India itself.

ECB announces gruelling home season, features five Tests against India

Virat Kohli centuries in international cricket

The Virat Kohli centuries column in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Having made his international debut in 2008, the right-handed batsman has played 87 Tests, 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is so far. He has registered 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI centuries and is currently the third-highest century-maker in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

India vs England 2021 1st Test updates

The India vs England 2021 1st Test is scheduled to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between February 5 and 9. The four-match series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Indian players have already begun their training routines at the venue.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

