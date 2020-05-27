Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh's Latest Workout Video: Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took at dig at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh after he posted his workout video on Instagram. With no cricket action taking place on the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian cricketers are keeping themselves busy at home with various workout videos.

Had the cricket season been underway, Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh would have been playing in the IPL. The 13th edition of the cash-rich T20 league was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI after the Indian government decided to extend the lockdown due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Virat Kohli hilarious comment on Harbhajan Singh workout video

Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where he can be seen doing a routine by using dumbbells with a caption that exercise is a must.

While the workout video showed Harbhajan sweating hard inside his house, Virat Kohli came up with a funny comment in which he appreciated Harbhajan Singh for his effort and wrote that the building is shaking a bit, after looking at the video. Apart from trolling Harbhajan SIngh, Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted a video in which he can be seen doing 180-degree landings. He captioned the video saying that it was his first shot at 180 degree landings and it is a top exercise.

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh IPL career

Harbhajan Singh was retained by CSK in the IPL 2020 auction. The veteran off-spinner first joined CSK in IPL 2018 and has remained a part of the side since then. Before joining CSK, Harbhajan Singh played for current defending champions Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan Singh has featured in 160 IPL games, picking up 150 wickets till date. He has also won IPL titles with CSK as well as Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season and was retained by the franchise during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. He is yet to win an IPL trophy with the side despite having some match-winning players in the side in the past.

(IMAGE: HARBHAJAN SINGH / INSTAGRAM)