Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Slammed For Kuldeep Yadav Snub In Favour Of Shahbaz Nadeem

The India vs England 1st Test has gotten underway on Friday in Chennai. Having won the toss, Joe Root decided to bat first. Considering the pitch at Chepauk and it's history of assisting spinners, it was a no-brainer that India would go with three spinners. It was expected that Kuldeep Yadav will make the cut to the playing XI and after Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test, many believed that the left-arm spinner will play the first Test.

Twitterati left fuming after Shahbaz Nadeem's inclusion in playing XI over Kuldeep Yadav

However, Indian captain Virat Kohli, during the toss, announced that Shahbaz Nadeem was Axar Patel's replacement and not Kuldeep. The southpaw once again was left disappointed as Nadeem, who wasn't even in the original squad, was picked ahead of him. Notably, Kuldeep was also a part of India's tour Down Under but even there, he failed to get a single opportunity.

Twitterati got buzzing after Kuldeep was left out of playing XI for India vs England 1st Test. Several reactions poured in as fans criticised Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri for their selection tactics. A certain section of fans got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's how netizens reacted to Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion.

India go in with three spinners but no place for Kuldeep Yadav



Kuldeep : pic.twitter.com/rIpN8rLBP2 — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) February 5, 2021

*Kuldeep Yadav fails to make it to playing 11 in Chennai Test*



Kuldeep:- pic.twitter.com/kitLr0p6l8 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Kolly institute of team selection is back. :) — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 5, 2021

When Kuldeep Yadav plays his 7th Test match, a debutant should present him with his cap.#IndvEng — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 5, 2021

kuldeep should have been in the team definitely.. probably in place of nadeem... he is not getting a game in IPL either. and doesn't get released.. weird situation for Kuldeep.. — Sameer (@Sawei94) February 5, 2021

Kohli is such a stupid caption who have no idea of team selection. He is spoiling career of kuldeep yadav like he did with karun nair. — shubham yadav (@shubham63420455) February 5, 2021

Kuldeep is way better than Nadeem? What kind of selection is this from captain kohli? — Swaraj Naik 🇮🇳 (@swarajnaik2000) February 5, 2021

India vs England live score update

After deciding to bat first, England have made a steady start to their innings. Openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley have successfully managed to tackle the Indian bowlers. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 36/0 after 15 overs. Sibley is batting on 20 while Burns is unbeaten on 15. The visitors would hope that the pair carries on in the same fashion and lays the foundation for the batsmen to come. On the other hand, the hosts will look to break the partnership before the England openers take control of the game.

India vs England live stream details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

