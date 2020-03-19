MS Dhoni Hilariously Scolded By Wife Sakshi After He Makes A Small Mistake At Home

MS Dhoni was all set to be back in action during the IPL 2020 tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which was supposed to get underway from March 29. However, it has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Meanwhile, Dhoni and his CSK team-mates had no choice but to return home after their team practice sessions were also affected due to the pandemic. However, despite being at home, MSD is still managing to make his presence felt on social media.

MS Dhoni spotted riding Superbike at Ranchi traffic signal by fans; watch video

Sakshi Dhoni hilariously scolds Mahi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to be an avid biker but then he ended up making a small mistake for which he was scolded by his better-half Dhoni in a hilarious manner. It had so happened that Mahi had parked his stylish bike in the middle of their Ranchi residence's driveway instead of having parked it in the garage but Sakshi made sure that the former Indian skipper did not get away with it. She posted this picture on her Instagram story and had requested the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper to park his bike where it was meant to be parked.

The video was posted by a fan on social media. Take a look.

Coronavirus: R Ashwin begs fans to be more 'socially responsible' during testing times

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 critical to MS Dhoni's future

The IPL 2020 will see MS Dhoni in action for the first time since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Dhoni, who is in the final stages of career, would look at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year as his final frontier and the IPL 2020 could play a huge role in him making the squad. The former India skipper had a stellar season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 416 runs in just 12 innings, scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 134.62.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni enjoys game of football during CSK training camp, watch video

READ: Brendon McCullum shares heart-warming message for sports fans after events get called off