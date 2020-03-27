Virat Kohli Urges Citizens To 'wake Up To The Reality' Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Virat Kohli came forward and urged people to take the nationwide lockdown seriously. For the safety and well-being of the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day total lockdown on Tuesday with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, March 25 in order to prevent the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

'Please wake up to the reality': Virat Kohli

"Today I am not talking to you all as an Indian player but as an Indian citizen. In the last few days, I have been observing that the people are crowding up on the streets and not adhering to the lockdown/curfew. After seeing all this, I feel that people are taking this fight very casually and this fight is not that ordinary like we see and feel. So, I just have one request from one and all to kindly follow social distancing. How would you feel if someone in your family face any problems due to your negligence? Our government, medical experts are working very hard on this issue and this will only be successful when we the citizens of India do our duties responsibly. Having fun on the roads and taking undue advantage of the situation in my eyes is not being sincere towards the nation", said Virat Kohli in a video that was posted on his official Twitter handle.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eagerly await to lift their maiden title.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

