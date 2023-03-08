Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Vibe To Holi Songs In Team India Bus Ahead Of Fourth Test

Ahead of the start of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India took out time to celebrate Holi. All the members of the team were in a festive mood and could be seen smearing "Gulaal" on each other's faces. In the video posted by Shubman Gill, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former Team India captain Virat Kohli along with Gill and others are seen vibing to Bollywood Holi numbers like Rang Barse among others inside the team bus in Ahmedabad.

Sharing the video, Gill wrote, "Happy holi from @indiancricketteam.” The video has been doing the rounds on social media and is currently the most talked about clip.

Here are the visuals of Team India playing Holi:

The video of Team India playing Holi has brought a smile to several fans who have reacted to it. Check out a few reactions below:

Holii Vibesss Of Indian Cricket Team With Captain Ro 🩵

This is Hitman Era where Hindu festivals are celebrating With Full Of Pride And Joys.🚩

(No pani bachao and skin bachao slogans) :)

Happy Holi Everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtJ2jVD2FA — Shanu (@Beingshanu17) March 7, 2023

Wishing Everyone Joyful Holi.....from the side of Indian Cricket team 💙❤️



Leading from the front, whether it's off the field or On the filed, Wohhhhhhh Ro.......Dil khush kardi aapne @ImRo45 😍💓❤️ pic.twitter.com/peOERrAKaY — 45_Gaurav (@45_Gaurav7631) March 8, 2023

Good to see @mdsirajofficial getting involved and playing holi as its taboo for sunni’s.. would love to see all of them dressed up in pathani during EID❤️ jai hind pic.twitter.com/lJYB1MwBOQ — Harry J (@Harryferi) March 8, 2023

Happy Holi to all of you......frm the side of Ro 🥰 nd as well as indian cricket team 💙💙



Leading frm the front, whether it's off the field or On the filed, Wohhhhhhh Ro....... aapne to hm sabhi fans ki Dil Khush kr di @rohitsharma45 ❤️💓😍

#8march #Holi #HoliVibes #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/mjZbEhw9lx — 45_Gaurav (@45_Gaurav7631) March 8, 2023



India vs Australia: 4th Test

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will ascertain what will be the score line of the series eventually. Having retained the trophy, India is currently leading the series 2-1. Moreover, India wouldn't want to complicate their contention for the World Test Championship final and would like to set the trip to Oval with a win over Australia in the fourth Test.

Australia on the other hand would look to save the series with another win. While they couldn't capture the trophy, Aus successfully made it to the WTC final on the back of securing a victory in the third Test.