Virat Kohli Says He Would Love To Play An Innings Like Sachin's 1998 'Desert Storm'

Virat Kohli picked his role model and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's epic 'Desert Storm' innings that he had played against Australia during the Sharjah Cup 1998. Even though the Little Master had scored a match-winning century against the same opposition in the finals as well, but Kohli picked that must-win qualifying match where Sachin had scored a fighting 143. However, his knock went in vain as India lost the contest.

'1998 Desert Storm': Virat Kohli

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian football captain and one of his good friends Sunil Chhetri, when the football sensation had asked him about the one international knock that the current Indian skipper wished he had played, the Delhi cricketer chose the 1998 desert storm match and when further asked about whether it was the semi-final or final match, the batting megastar went on to say that he prefers the first match which had helped them qualify for the finals in the first place.

Coming back to the contest, Australia posted 284/7 after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on a fine century from middle-order batsman Michael Bevan. In reply, Tendulkar single-handedly took the matter into his own hands as he led the Indian fightback for a place in the final. Just when it appeared that the batting maestro would pull off something extraordinary, the play was interrupted for 25 minutes due to sand storm as a result of which India had to chase a revised target of 276 in 46 overs and 237 to qualify for the final.

Their hopes of winning were dashed when the Master Blaster was dismissed on the final ball of the 43rd over for 143. India finished at 250/5 and qualified for the final. Even though Sachin's ton went in vain, he was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar knock.