Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami Troll Cheteshwar Pujara Over '1st Session Post Lockdown' Meme

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Indian captain Virat Kohli recently pulled his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara’s leg on social media. In wake of the ongoing ‘first session after lockdown’ meme trend, Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself snaring a one-handed blinder at second slip from the 2018 Perth Test against Australia. In reference to Cheteshwar Pujara, standing next to him at first slip, Kohli jokingly added the caption “I hope you will go for the ball Pujji”.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara’s friendly banter on Instagram

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara seems to have taken Virat Kohli’s comment sportingly as he left his response a while later. In his reply, Pujara referred to Kohli as “captain” and wrote that he indeed will be catching the ball with both hands. Cheteshwar Pujara’s response was obviously in reference to captain Kohli’s one-handed attempt towards the ball.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara friendly banter

Mohammad Shami reacts to Virat Kohli’s post

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami also decided to join in the fun as he responded to his captain via Twitter. While Virat Kohli’s post was a fun catching challenge poked towards Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Shami took to Twitter and poked fun at his teammate. In his tweet, Shami wrote that there is “no chance” Pujara can catch that ball.

Mohammad Shami reacts to Virat Kohli, check tweet

No chance hahahahahaha — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 5, 2020

India lockdown: IPL 2020 postponed

The coronavirus crisis forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Both Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami were slated to appear for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the tournament. IPL 2020 was initially intended to launch on March 29.

