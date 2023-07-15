Virat Kohli showcases amazing dance moves during India vs West Indies 1st Test- WATCH

After playing a decent knock of 76 runs in the 1st India vs West Indies Test, Virat Kohli was in a mood to showcase his dancing skills. Kohli grooving on the field has become a frequent sight over the years but each time King Kohli adds some twist to his movements. This time in Dominica, the rhythm of Colypso gripped the former India captain.

3 things you need to know

India vs West Indies 1st Test is being played in Dominica

West Indies were bowled out at 150 in their first innings

India in reply scored 421/5, taking a lead of 271 in process

Virat Kohli calms the atmosphere with his dancing moves

As Team India is in a spectacular position in the 1st Test against West Indies, the players are also apparently in a frivolous state of mind. And when it comes to exhibiting a convivial atmosphere on the field then who can top the effervescent Virat Kohli? After India had declared the innings at 421/5 the players once again came onto the field for the 3rd innings of the match. As the proceedings were about to begin, the camera caught a player making some nipply cool moves, and guess who it could be. Though Shubman Gill also made it known in the 1st innings that he has some moves up his sleeves but a certain senior member of the team is in a league of his own. Watch Virat Kohli yet again proving that he is qualified enough to feature in a Bollywood number.

India deccimate West Indies in Dominica

Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 173-run knock, India attained a significant lead over West Indies and declared the innings at 421/5. In their second innings, Windies were once again puzzled by the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, who again had no trouble in running through the West Indies innings. The veteran spinner picked 7 wickets this time and left the Windies in all sorts of trouble. In the end, India won the match by an innings and 141 runs. With the victory, India go 1-0 up in the series. The second Test will start from July 20, 2023.