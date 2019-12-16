Kohli Hits Out At Officials Over Jadeja's Controversial Run-out

With the West Indies marking a great start to the series by defeating India, Indian skipper Virat Kohli questioned the officials for having a relook at Ravindra Jadeja’s run-out in the opening ODI in Chennai. Jadeja's run out happened on the fourth ball of the 48th over bowled by Keemo Paul. Paul had bowled one right on the blockhole as Jadeja defended it and ran for a quick single. Roston Chase quickly ran, collected the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end. Everything seemed normal at that moment but the West Indian players including skipper Kieron Pollard appealed for a run-out as they believed that the batsman was short of his crease. The third umpire ruled the decision in the visitors' favour as the Men In Blue lost a crucial wicket just at the wrong time. Kohli evidently looked furious after the decision. Speaking about the same at the post-match presentation, Kohli questioned the decision of the officials and said that he has never seen this happen in cricket.

"I've never seen that happen in cricket. I don't know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field. I think that's exactly what happened there," Kohli said.

The second ODI of the series will be played in Vizag on Wednesday.

Windies win the toss, ask hosts to bat; India post 287/8

After being asked to bat first by West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Things got even more difficult when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the Indian innings. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71 runs. Kedar Jadhav, who made a comeback also chipped in with an essential 35-ball 40 as India posted 288/8 in their 50 overs. Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for Caribbeans with two wickets each.

