Virat Kohli Sledged By England Players On 2012 Tour Over Talking About 'ex-girlfriend'

The England cricket team toured India in 2012 for a four-match Test series between November and December. The visitors, on the back of some exemplary performances from their spinners and batsmen Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook, captured the series by a 2-1 margin. Apart from outperforming the hosts with both bat and ball, apparently the English players also got the better of Indians when it came to mind games, according to former England opening batsman Nick Compton.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Confesses About Being Nervous & Silly During 1st Meeting With Anushka Sharma

England players sledged Virat Kohli in 2012 – Nick Compton

Former England cricketer Nick Compton recently appeared on the Edges and Sledges Podcast. In the show, he revealed how England players sledged Virat Kohli throughout the series after the current Indian captain had approached the English batsman for chatting with his ex-girlfriend. Compton said that he had met her before the series during a night out with teammate Kevin Pietersen. According to the cricketer, Virat Kohli was not pleased about it and would always have a few words with Compton whenever the Englishman came out to bat.

Nick Compton revealed that the England team used the situation to their advantage instead by sledging Kohli throughout the series. He revealed that it was quite funny at the time and the players kept “winding up” the Indian batsman. However, he also praised Virat Kohli by describing him a “world-class” performer, whose career has gone strength to strength since that series. Compton also described the entire 2012 Virat Kohli episode as something which was done in “good faith” by the tourists.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka Sharma 'fearless', Says 'our Wavelengths Match'

Virat Kohli since 2012 and marriage with Anushka Sharma

In the fourth and final Test of the series, Virat Kohli scored 103 runs to bring up his third Test ton and 16th overall of his career. Since then, the prolific batsman has often emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in the calendar year and has played many crucial match-winning knocks across all formats.

Virat Kohli, who was reported to be dating Brazilian model Izabelle Leite at the time, also met Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2013. After four years of dating, both he and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Venice, Italy in December 2017. The wedding between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is regarded as one of the most high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood in recent years.

Virat Kohli centuries

Virat Kohli centuries includes 27 tons in Tests and 43 in ODIs. With 70 Virat Kohli centuries across all formats, the batsman is placed just third behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) in terms of most century-makers. Among contemporary batsmen, the Indian captain is the leading centurion in international cricket. Apart from Virat Kohli centuries, the stylish right-handed batsman has also slammed 24 half-centuries in 82 T20Is.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares Happy Post Leaving Husband Virat Kohli In Awe; See Pic

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around Rs.196 crore (USD$26 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is Rs.7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around Rs.24 crore (USD$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns Rs.17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League as well.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Explains Picking 'freakshow' Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.

Image credits: Cricket Australia (cricket.com.au)