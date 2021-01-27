Virat Kohli Smashes First-ever Test Hundred For India On January 27, 2012: WATCH

India's all-format captain Virat Kohli has successfully established himself as a prolific run-scorer over the years. The star batsman is also referred to as a modern-day great by many for his superior skills with the bat. After his consistent performances in white-ball cricket, Kohli was finally rewarded with a spot in India's Test squad against West Indies in 2011. It was only in 2012, that Virat Kohli smashed his maiden century in the longer format.

Virat Kohli slams maiden Test ton on January 27, 2012

The Indian contingent has a forgettable outing in Australia back in 2012. Having lost all the first three Test matches, it was vital for the touring party to put up a strong show against the mighty Aussies in the Adelaide encounter. The hosts posted a mammoth total of 604 in the first innings of the game to draw first blood. The onus was on India's batting order as they looked to salvage their pride in the final contest of the four-match series.

However, the top-order failed to make any significant impact, and Australia were able to claim breakthroughs at a regular interval. A young Virat Kohli took this opportunity to prove his mettle. The talented batter played exceedingly well and looked confident against the home team's fiery bowling attack. Virat Kohli played a lion-hearted knock and also raked in his maiden century in Test matches. The player toiled hard for over 200 balls for his 116. The MS Dhoni-led side went on to lose this fixture as well, but Kohli's heroics helped him cement his place in red-ball cricket as well.

Virat Kohli career stats and Virat Kohli hundreds in international cricket

The Virat Kohli career stats make up for a staggering read. Having played 87 Test matches for Team India so far, the player has amassed 7318 runs and also has 27 centuries and 23 half-centuries to his name. Known for his consistency across formats, the Indian captain also has 43 tons in ODIs and 60 fifties. Kohli has 12040 runs to his name in 251 ODIs. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, the champion cricketer has 2928 runs in 85 T20Is.

A look at the Virat Kohli net worth figure

According to multiple reports, the Virat Kohli net worth can be estimated at around ₹1000 crore. The Virat Kohli net worth majorly comprises of his earnings from his business ventures and endorsements and a major chunk is also earned from the Virat Kohli salary paid by the BCCI and RCB.

Virat Kohli daughter: India captain's special social media post

Image source: AP

