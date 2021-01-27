Aaron Finch Blames Biobubble Strain For BBL Flop Show, Expresses Mental Health Concerns

Australian ODI and T20I captain Aaron Finch will depart for a short series in New Zealand next month. The cricketer recently ended his Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) campaign for the Melbourne Renegades. While his side defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 11 runs in their final league game, they finished their season at the bottom of the BBL points table.

Aaron Finch speaks out against continuous bio-bubble

Aaron Finch has spent a majority of the past six months under a bio-bubble. He led Australia in their limited-overs tour of England in September. The short series was immediately followed by a hectic Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Finch later captained Australia in the ODIs and T20Is against India at home only to join the Melbourne Renegades camp for the BBL 2021 season.

Quite recently, Aaron Finch said that the COVID bio-bubble must be looked into by cricket boards if it continues to remain in effect for a longer time. In an interview with Cricket Australia, Finch said that players being “locked up” in their hotel rooms is “pretty unsustainable” and it impacts their welfare. Finch said that the bio-bubble situation is even more difficult for those players who are married and have kids waiting at home.

The Australian captain recently had an underwhelming outing for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2021 season. Across his 13 innings throughout the tournament, the dynamic opening batsman returned with just 179 runs at an average of 13.76. Moreover, his side also suffered 10 defeats from their 14 league games, thus ending their campaign at the bottom.

Aaron Finch acknowledged his poor BBL outing by describing it as an “absolute shocker” with the bat. He revealed that the harder he trained at the nets, the worse it became for him.

Here is a look at the BBL points table after the completion of 56 league matches

56 matches complete ✅



Here's how the #BBL10 ladder ended up 👇 pic.twitter.com/A6aM3JC6bX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 26, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series

The New Zealand vs Australia five-match T20I series is scheduled to be played between February 22 and March 7. The Aaron Finch-led side will be departing for New Zealand on February 7.

Aaron Finch among RCB list of released players 2021

Aaron Finch, who made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the previous edition, lost his spot ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The franchise retained their captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal among others but released 10 of their players, including opening batsman Aaron Finch. Here is the entire RCB list of released players 2021.

Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Image source: BBL Twitter

