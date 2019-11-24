Virat Kohli Startled After Pulling Off A Stunner At Third Slip; WATCH

Indian skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a stunner at the third slip after Ishant Sharma bowled an outswinger on the good length to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes. Virat Kohli, who had addressed a press conference before the second test had identified fielding as the toughest challenge with the pink ball. However, after grabbing the spectacular catch, Kohli’s reaction caught the eye of everyone. He looked in absolute shock as everyone gathered around him. Have a look,

Times have changed but Ishant's pace remains the same

The stage, the venue, and the occasion might have changed — from a brilliant hot summer in Gabba to twilight cricket at Eden Gardens, from 'Red Cherry' to the historic Pink ball cricket — but an "experienced" Ishant Sharma still looked as lethal and menacing as he was 11 years back. If Ishant was razor-sharp on Saturday afternoon under sunlight, he spit fire with the ball on Sunday evening under the lights — ripping apart a hapless Bangladeshi batting order — with 5 for 22 runs in the first innings and 4 for 30 runs in the second

Mehidy Hasan's no shot goes for a six

The pressure was on Mehidy Hasan when he had walked out to join Mushfiqur Rahim after Mahmudullah had left the field. But, he earned crucial six runs for his side in a bizarre manner. On the penultimate ball of the 24th over bowled by Mohammed Shami, Mehidy had decided to flick the ball towards the leg side but instead, he got a leading edge and went over the third man's head for a six. Shami stood for a while in disbelief while both Mushfiqur and Hasan were having a discussion over what had just happened. It was a head-palm moment for Virat Kohli.

