RCB Asks To 'spot Differences' Between Kohli And A Lion; Chahal However, Steals The Show

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his wittiness, recently took a jibe at his captain Virat Kohli in the most hilarious way possible. Chahal took to Twitter to comment on a post that the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had shared, for which both, the leg-spinner and his skipper play. RCB had shared two pictures on Twitter, one of Kohli training before an IPL match and another of a lion in the wild and asked followers to spot differences, suggesting the right-handed batsman at top of his chain.

Chahal, who is known for pulling legs of his teammates, did not miss the opportunity to take his captain for a ride as he commented one difference that netizens can't stop laughing at as they shared memes and jokes. Chahal wrote, "Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic widout clothes." Chahal's comment alone has garnered more than 13,000 likes, nearly what the RCB post has managed to attract so far since noon. Chennai Super Kings, three-time champions and the team that is led by the former Indian captain MS Dhoni, also commented on the post saying, "*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!*," reminding RCB of who the real Lion King is.

Difference hmmm in first pic wearing clothes and in 2nd pic widout clothes 🤣👀😛🙈 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 10, 2020

*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!* pic.twitter.com/nXetJMbOOe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

RCB before the & RCB After the start of IPL. End of IPL 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2PpnXYvIx8 — रॉफ़ेल 𝐑𝐎𝗠𝕿𝗢🌈 (@DaLawyer_Show) August 10, 2020

Chahal gears up for IPL

Chahal will next be seen in action with his skipper Virat Kohli playing for RCB in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 onwards. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement on social media the other day with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The stellar spinner took to his social media platforms to break the news and also shared pictures of his 'roka ceremony.' "We said “Yes” along with our families," Chahal tweeted.

