Virat Kohli Strives To Be No.1 But Not By Pushing Others Down: Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats, made his debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's humour dominates Hardik Pandya's post on playing carrom with brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya has already shown a glimpse of his capabilities, making many believe that he is set to be an integral player for the Indian cricket team in the years to come. Hardik Pandya has been fortunate to play for the country at a time when there are senior players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to guide him. In a recent conversation, Hardik Pandya revealed about the lessons he has learned from Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's consistency, lauds MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya was in interaction with Baroda's young cricketers on Thursday along with brother Krunal Pandya. While speaking to the youngsters, Hardik Pandya spoke on what makes the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma successful. He also asked Virat Kohli the reason behind his excellence.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya has question for Natasa Stankovic in new pic, to-be-mom has sweet answer

Hardik Pandya told the youngsters that at least 10 of them should play for India otherwise he would be disappointed. He added that it is up to them to decide whether they want to play with him in 10 years' time. Hardik Pandya further said that he was talking to Virat Kohli two days ago when he asked him something that he has never asked him before. The Mumbai Indians star asked the India captain the reason behind his excellence.

Hardik Pandya went on to reveal that Virat Kohli messaged him saying that his attitude is fine. Virat Kohli asked Hardik Pandya to keep one thing in mind that if he aims to be consistent then he needs to have great hunger to become No.1 but 'in the right way'. Virat Kohli added that he should never look to become No. 1 by pushing anyone down but it should be based on his hard work and merit. Hardik Pandya said that is how he came to know about Virat Kohli's consistency.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya calls Natasa Stankovic 'happiness of his life' in latest Instagram post

Hardik Pandy also cited examples of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, saying that the veteran players never like be No. 2 but they don’t have a problem if they come second. If they come second, they will once again begin their work to become No. 1. In the end, Hardik Pandya told the youngsters that one has to strive to be the best. He added that if you’re a bowler, you have to be the best. If you’re training, then you have to be eager to train. Hardik Pandya reckoned that in life, you need to compete with yourself and no one else.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill reveals Hardik Pandya's entertaining sledge for him during domestic game

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM