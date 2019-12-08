Virat Kohli Just Manages To Surpass Rohit Sharma To Become The Highest Runscorer In T20Is

Virat Kohli who is arguably India's best batsman in the T20I format made a new record in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli, who was the top-ranked T20I batsman for a while proved why he is a master in this format when he achieved a new feat in the ongoing match. Kohli, who scored 19 runs in India's innings, surpassed Rohit Sharma's record (extended during India's innings) of 2,562 runs in T20Is and now sits on top with 2,563.

Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is

This happened on the third delivery of the 10th over bowled by Kesrick Williams. The Indian skipper had run the ball to the third man to achieve the milestone. Nonetheless, the third umpire signaled that it was a no-ball and a free hit was signaled. But, Shivam Dube could not manage to make the most it as he could only manage a single on the following delivery.

Shivam Dube scores a splendid 50

Shivam Dube, who has promoted up the order at number three played some delightful strokes and with a fearless approach. He took the attack to the West Indian bowlers and played an anchor's role to near perfection. He scored his maiden T20I fifty and received a standing ovation from one and all. He tried to continue slogging but was eventually holed out by Shimron Hetmyer. The youngster was dismissed for a 30-ball 54 at a strike rate of 180 including three boundaries and a maximum.

