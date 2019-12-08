He's Not Playing, Got Married To My Sister Yesterday: Faf Explains Viljoen's Absence

Faf du Plessis is currently leading Paarl Rocks in the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019. Faf, who had a forgettable year as captain after South Africa's early exit from World Cup 2019 earlier this year followed by a whitewash in the Test series against India, is leading his MSL team well from the front as Paarl Rocks are at the second position in the six-team points table with five wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, Faf seemed to be in a funny mood at the toss.

Faf explains the reason behind Viljoen's absence

While speaking to the presenter at the toss prior to the match against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday, Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis who was talking about his team line-up went on to talk about why pacer Hardus Viljoen missed out from the playing XI. Viljoen had tied the knot with Faf's sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, and Faf had this to say:

One change - Viljoen is not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday - Faf du Plessis

😂

#MSLT20 #NMBGvPR #PRvNMBG pic.twitter.com/IOlXZEn7nH — FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 (@FantasyCricTeam) December 8, 2019

This statement left the presenter in splits and even Faf had a hearty laugh as well.

'It will grow our game': Faf

Faf du Plessis is hopeful that the MSL will grow the game and will also produce more talent for the country. He called the league a 'shining jewel'. "Our top young players are also coming through so the product is very good, and we've got to make sure that we put a lot of importance on this league because it will grow our game in South Africa and produce a lot more talent. It's a shining jewel that we've got to take care of," Du Plessis said. The MSL started on November 8 and the finals will be played on December 16. The tournament is considered crucial to debt-ridden CSA and will also keep the players hooked to playing cricket in the country.

