IPL: The Tournament's 'Dream11' That Is Cheaper Than Virat Kohli’s Rs. 17 Cr Salary

The 2020 IPL Auction is just a couple of weeks away. The teams have already retained many of their players. Some of the top performers have gone at hefty prices. India skipper Virat Kohli is the most expensive retained player of the league with a salary of Rs. 17 crores. However, with that amount of money, one could have an entire IPL team.

IPL XI cheaper than Virat Kohli’s salary

1. Prithvi Shaw (1.2 Crores INR)

Shaw was retained at 1.2 crores by Delhi as he had made every penny of his salary count in the IPL 2019. Shaw scored 353 runs for his side in just 16 matches at an average of 22.04 with a strike rate of 133.71.

2. Ambati Rayudu (2.2 Crores INR) (WK)

Rayudu has been performing amazingly for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last two years where he has scored 884 runs for them in 33 matches across two seasons. He will be the wicket-keeper of the team.

3. Kane Williamson (3 Crores INR) (C)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had signed the IPL 2018 Orange Cap winner for just 3 Crores INR in the 2016 Auction. He led SRH to the finals in IPL 2018 and performed exceptionally with the bat as he scored 735 runs that season at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 144.44.

4. Sarfaraz Khan (25 Lakhs INR)

Sarfaraz came to limelight in 2015 and has performed consistently. He has worked on his fitness and is an attacking middle-order batsman who can score quick runs.

5. Devdutt Padikkal (20 Lakhs INR)

Padikkal has been in scintillating form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he ended up as the leading run-scorer. He can be handy with the ball too. His skills have reportedly impressed the RCB and India captain Virat Kohli.

6. Mohammad Nabi (1 Crore INR)

Nabi has been a utility all-rounder for the 2016 IPL winners SRH as he has scored 135 runs besides taking 11 wickets in 13 wickets. He has struck 11 fours and 7 sixes with the bat while has conceded runs at an economy rate of just 6.65 with the ball.

7. Washington Sundar (3.2 Crores INR)

Sundar has been playing in the India T20I team for a year now and has the ability to bowl in the powerplay. He can bat as well and has been in great form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

8. Imran Tahir (1 Crore INR)

The South African spinner performed exceptionally well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last edition of IPL 2019. He bagged the Purple Cap as he picked 26 wickets at an impeccable average of 16.57 and an economy of 6.69.

9. Deepak Chahar (80 Lakhs INR)

Chahar sent shockwaves in the cricket universe when he took 6 wickets for just 7 runs in the recently played T20I against Bangladesh. He has also improved his batting skills as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, he struck 7 sixes in his 55-run knock for Rajasthan.

10. Mitchell McClenaghan (1 Crore INR)

McClenaghan has been performing for the Mumbai Indians consistently and is a great bowler who can bowl at the death. He has picked 71 wickets from 56 games at an average of 25.39.

11. Khaleel Ahmed (3 Crores INR)

Khaleel had a brilliant IPL 2019 where he picked up 19 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 17.10. Subsequently, he went on to make his debut for India and has been a mainstay in the limited-overs format.

