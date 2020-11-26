Virat Kohli Times All Deliveries To Perfection In Nets Session Ahead Of 1st ODI: Watch

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, all the talk has been about how the absence of Virat Kohli will affect the Indian Test side. The Kohli paternity leave has been a point of contention amongst fans, while many players from both sides have praised the 32-year-old for it as well. The Indian skipper has been training hard ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, with the BCCI sharing multiple clips of the batsman practising in the nets. Ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI, another clip of the batsman timing the balls he faced to perfection has gone viral, with fans praising Virat Kohli online.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus 2020: Virat Kohli Comes 2nd To Rohit Sharma For Top ODI Record Since Jan 2019

BCCI share impressive Virat Kohli batting video

Timing them to perfection! 👌👌#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia 💪🏻🔝 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lG1EPoHVKK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020

The BCCI took to social media to post a video of the Indian skipper batting in the nets. In the 22-second-long clip posted online, Virat Kohli can be seen batting confidently in the nets. While the batsman is seen charging down the pitch to play his shots initially, Virat Kohli also showcased his strong back foot play later on.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 2020: Hosts Pondering These 2 Strategies To Dismiss Virat Kohli Early?

Interestingly, Virat Kohli was seen timing all the balls he faced brilliantly and wasn’t beaten by any of the deliveries. Posting the video, the team wrote that the skipper was timing the deliveries to perfection, as they showed the batsman getting ready ahead of the white-ball series. This is not the first time a Virat Kohli practice batting video has gone viral, with the skipper earlier expressing his excitement as he took part in some Test cricket practice sessions.

Fans react to skipper’s video ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series

That cut shot and 360 degree movement of bat looks like abd shot — vaibhav gupta (@iamguptavg) November 26, 2020

good luck captain 👍😊 we need a century tomorrow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ybr2fYDtst — #Virushka 💖 (@Viratian_182003) November 26, 2020

After the video was posted by the BCCI online, many fans took to social media to react to the clip. The majority of the fans discussed the team’s playing 11 ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI, debating which players should make the starting side. Many fans also praised Virat Kohli’s skill and technique, with one claiming that the Indian skipper seems to be batting like AB de Villiers. Several others also wished Virat Kohli best of luck, predicting that the 32-year-old will have a great India vs Australia 2020 series.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News And Prediction

India vs Australia live: How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI

The India vs Australia 2020 series is set to begin on Friday, November 27 with the first ODI. The match will begin at 9:10 AM IST and will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be telecasted live in India on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX channels. The live stream of the India vs Australia live series will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website throughout the tour.

Also Read: All India Vs Australia 2020 Tour Matches To Be Live Streamed By Cricket Australia

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.