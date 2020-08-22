Virat Kohli Jets Into Dubai In Exclusive Charter Flight As Rest Of RCB Squad Touches Base

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) line-up has touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Friday, August 21, the franchise confirmed via their social media accounts that their players are about to take off for the desert country. However, a notable absentee from the team photo was none other than their captain and batting icon Virat Kohli.

RCB take flight for IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli’s special UAE travel arrangement for IPL 2020 season

According to a report by Mirror, Virat Kohli flew to the UAE through an exclusive charter aircraft instead of travelling with the rest of his RCB teammates. As per the publication, the Indian captain did not want to risk contracting coronavirus by travelling via a team flight. At first, Virat Kohli had himself quarantined and tested in Mumbai itself which is why he flew alone through a charter flight from the city. By the evening of the same day, RCB confirmed the arrival of Virat Kohli in Dubai through their social media pages. The rest of the RCB squad had reached the UAE just a few hours before their captain landed in the country.

RCB confirm Virat Kohli and team's arrival in UAE

You’ve all been asking! So there you go. Captain Kohli is in the house! 🤩👍🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/gI0ypUHoxP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2020

How much does the Virat Kohli net worth clock in at?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year considering, that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from RCB in IPL as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also rakes in the big bucks through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

