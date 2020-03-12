Virat Kohli Was Destined For Greatness: Ex-RCB Teammate Kevin Pietersen

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently going through one of the leanest patches of his international career. The right-handed batsman has not scored a century in his last 22 international innings across all formats. However, the cricketer recently found support from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen: “Virat Kohli was destined for greatness”

Both Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were part of the RCB side in IPL 2009 and 2010 before the former was released and went on to represent different teams in the subsequent years. Pietersen also briefly served as the captain of the side in IPL 2009. While speaking to Betway, the former England cricketer said that while interacting with Virat Kohli during his early days at the RCB camp, he knew that the talented Indian batsman was “destined for greatness”.

Kevin Pietersen further said that the two share an incredible friendship and credits himself for guiding Kohli at the start of his career. He lauded the Indian captain by saying that even as a youngster, Virat Kohli was determined to finish matches off on his own and never wanted to give his wicket away.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli to lead RCB

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will once again be seen leading the RCB unit in IPL 2020. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹17 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

