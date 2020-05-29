Virat Kohli Was Fearless In Batting And Fun-loving Even At The Age Of 17: Ishant Sharma

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli has been piling runs for India for more than a decade now and one of the biggest reasons behind his impeccable consistency has been the transformation he has brought into his fitness and diet. The Indian captain is known for his aggression and consistency and he has been the same since his early playing days.

Ishant Sharma recalls Virat Kohli's teenage days, calls him fearless

Virat Kohli is the only batsman in present-day cricket who has an average in excess of 50 in all three formats of the game. And looking at Virat Kohli's dominance in international cricket, his teammate Ishant Sharma is not surprised at all. Recently, Delhi Capitals shared a video where Ishant Sharma spoke about Virat Kohli's teenage days.

Ishant Sharma said that he had first met Virat Kohli during Delhi's Under-17 trials. Ishant Sharma added that there he saw Virat Kohli batting with a cap in the nets and even in the match against all kind of bowlers. Ishant Sharma further said that Virat Kohli was batting against all kinds of bowlers, pacers, spinners and added that he did not have any issue facing them. Ishant Sharma even mentioned that some of the boys were bowling really fast but Virat Kohli played fearlessly.

The Delhi Capitals pacer also spoke on his bond with Virat Kohli. Ishant said that they know each other from the U-17 days and also end up talking a lot. Ishant added that Kohli always loves to have fun around teammates and it has not changed at all even after he became the captain. Ishant further said they still share a lot of jokes and laughter and even when he is not in the team they have kept in touch with each other. Ishant called his bonding with Kohli as 'special'.

Ian Botham praises Indian captain Virat Kohli

During a recent interview with The Times of India, Ian Botham praised Virat Kohli and said the Indian captain is someone who takes the game to the opposition. The former all-rounder further said that Kohli takes a stand for his players and he would have loved to play against him in his time. Ian Botham also believes that Virat Kohli is the “right guy to take Indian cricket forward.”

IMAGE COURTESY: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM