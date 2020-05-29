Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh And Other Famous Indian Cricketers Who Married Bollywood Stars

Cricket and Bollywood have been the prime sources of entertainment for many Indians since ages. The two most followed industries boast of a huge fan following. So when a cricketer is involved with or ties the knot with a Bollywood celebrity, it is likely to garner an ample amount of attention in the media as seen with the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding. The Indian captain is not the first to take vows with a Bollywood actor and here is a look at 6 instances of popular entities from the two fraternities getting married -

Also Read: David Warner's SRH Beat Virat Kohli's RCB To Win First IPL Title On May 29, 2016: Watch

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Venice, Italy in December 2017. The couple have been the talk of the town for several years since they met during an advertisement for Head and Shoulders in 2014. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma began dating a while before their marriage and their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in the media. The Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding is one of the most high-profile associations in recent years between cricket and Bollywood.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane In Awe Of Anil Kumble's Bowling Action Since Childhood

2. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Virat Kohli's teammate and 2011 World Cup star Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech in 2016. The two had tied the knot last year according to Sikh wedding rituals in Chandigarh which was followed by a lavish reception in Delhi and a party in Goa. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech dated for six years before their eventual marriage, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities and Yuvraj Singh's former teammates. After marriage, Hazel adopted the name "Gurbasant Kaur", which was given to her by Sant Balvinder Singh during the wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Was Fearless In Batting And Fun-loving Even At The Age Of 17: Ishant Sharma

3. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Former India off-spinner and CSK star Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with British-Indian actress Geeta Basra in 2015. The duo finally tied the knot after courting each other for 5-6 years, in a traditional Punjabi wedding in Jalandhar. Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli were in attendance for Harbhajan Singh's wedding along with Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan and Priyanka Chopra. Geeta Basra has acted in several Bollywood and Punjabi movies, including the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Dil Diya Hai and The Train.

4. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan, like his long-time teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, tied the knot with a Bollywood celebrity. The left-arm pacer married Chak de India sensation Sagarika Ghatge in 2017. According to reports, the wedding was a modest affair with just their family and close friends, which was followed by a grand reception attended by both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. Zaheer and Sagarika attended Yuvraj's wedding together, despite not formally announcing their relationship status, which was confirmed months later when Zaheer announced their engagement on Twitter.

5. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

While their association did not last forever, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani's wedding was one of the most high-profile weddings in the 90s. The former India captain met former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani during an ad shoot in 1985 and the couple tied the knot in 1996. The duo divorced in 2010 due to Mohammad Azharduddin's alleged affair with badminton star Jwala Gutta, which the former India captain denied.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Snubbed In Australian Broadcaster's Predicted XI Of 2025

6. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore

India's youngest Test captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the finest cricketers of his generation and is regarded as one of India's greatest captains. Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's wedding was one of the first high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood. Tiger Pataudi met actor Sharmila Tagore in an after-party in Delhi back in 1965. Despite their union opposed by many due to religious differences, Pataudi tied the knot with Sharmila in 1969. Their children - Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, are both Bollywood actors as well.