Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane In Awe Of Anil Kumble's Bowling Action Since Childhood

Nepal’s first cricketing star Sandeep Lamichhane’s popularity has grown massively ever since he has started playing in T20 leagues all over the world. The leg-spinner has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League, T10 League, Global T20 League and the Big Bash League in Australia and has left his mark wherever he has gone. Sandeep Lamichhane has been hailed as the next superstar leg-spinner and was compared to the likes of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin reveals 'altruistic' reason behind move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals

Nepal spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane reveals he used to emulate Anil Kumble

Recently, Sandeep Lamichhane was involved in a Q and A session on his Twitter account. The session gained lot of traction on Twitter on Thursday as the Nepal bowler was asked many questions about his life and career. One of his fans asked him about the bowler whose bowling action he copied the most during his childhood. Here is what the spinner replied -

Haha, i used to copy @anilkumble1074 in my childhood. He is an amazing personality with great Cricketing Mind.🙏 https://t.co/OsW41Q5Dwy — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin looking forward to trying his luck in Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Anil Kumble is India's most successful bowler in Test cricket. He is also one of the best spinners to have played the game with 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. Anil Kumble ranks third in the list of most wicket-takers in the world behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

In 2018, Lamichhane also became the first player from Nepal to feature in the IPL. He was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, captained by Shreyas Iyer. After how he has performed, the IPL franchise retained him even for the next season.

In the IPL, the leggie has picked up 13 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 8.34 with 3/34 being his best figures. Overall, Sandeep Lamichhane has already picked 173 wickets from 109 matches until now and the leg-spinner surely has a bright future.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan satisfied after distributing food to migrant workers

Sandeep Lamichhane went on to make his ODI debut for Nepal against the Netherlands. During the match, he bagged a solitary wicket in his quota of ten overs. Since then, Sandeep Lamichhane has played 10 ODIs for Nepal and has claimed 23 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 4.20.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals owners venture into hand sanitizers, proceeds to be used for COVID-19 fight

IMAGE COURTESY: MELBOURNE STARS TWITTER