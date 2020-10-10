Cheteshwar Pujara Completes Decade Of Cricket On Wife's Birthday, Missed In Dream11 IPL

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has been the pillar of India's batting in Test cricket for almost a decade now. The right-hander successfully filled the void that was left after Rahul Dravid's retirement. Cheteshwar Pujara made the No.3 position his own as he has scored 5,323 runs in the position in 113 innings at an exceptional average of 49.29.

Dream11 IPL: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 10 years in international cricket

On Friday, October 9, Cheteshwar Pujara completed a decade as an international cricketer. The right-hander took to Instagram where he expressed his gratitude for completing 10 years as an Indian cricketer. Cheteshwar Pujara posted a couple of tweets, thanking everyone for supporting him. He also jokingly said that it was his wife, Puja's birthday which is why she has made sure that he doesn't forget the date.

Truly privileged and blessed to have completed 10 yrs as an Indian cricketer 🇮🇳 🙏.



Growing up playing cricket in Rajkot all those years back, under the watchful eyes of my father, I would never have imagined the journey would bring me here....(continued...) — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 9, 2020

....Thank you for all the support and wishes. Look forward to contributing lots more to the team!



P.S. Coincidentally, today also happens to be the wife's birthday, so Puja has ensured I will never forget this date 😀#grateful #blessed #10years #lotsmoretogo — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 9, 2020

As soon as Chetweshwar Pujara posted the tweets, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian veteran for completing 10 years in international cricket. Fans lauded his achievements as a Test cricketer and wished him the best for the upcoming tour of Australia. Some fans also wished to see him in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

A proper test Cricketer for Indian cricket. A massive congratulation for such a great feat. your contribution to Indian cricket is absolutely unforgettable and applaudable (esp.2018-19 border Gavaskar trophy 🏆). Wish you all the best for the upcoming 2020-21(BG) — Viki (@srviki697) October 9, 2020

Saying this again, Indian cricket will forever be grateful for ur innings in Adelaide against Australia in 2018. That innings gave us the series — अभिमन्यु सिंह (@__Abhimanyu_S) October 9, 2020

You have not let us know for a second that a pillar like Rahul Dravid has retired from Indian cricket. Sit in front of the TV every time to watch your game at number three. Love u lot. Thanks to make us rejoice in these ten years. #cheteshwarpujara #thankufor10years — Turya (@TuryaAyush) October 9, 2020

Always been a fan of defensive shots and you're just a perfect cricketer who plays classic shots in this modern era.. congrats and hope you'd reach even more heights ❤️ — Ajith Chandran K (@Ajith_Chandran_) October 9, 2020

congratulations puji. iss baar bhi cummins, hazlewood aur starc ko pelna hai. todi nakh. fodi nakh, bhuko kari nakh e loko no. — Parshva (@spidernoir99) October 9, 2020

I want to play you in ipl — Ajay Kalidas (@ajay_kalidas) October 9, 2020

Thanks Puji... and it’s a shame that we don’t get to see you @IPL — Sumit Mukherjee (@Sumitomoto) October 9, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara net worth

Pujara is one of the most reliable batsmen in the Indian Test team. Due to him playing just one format of the game, the Saurashtra lad does not do multiple endorsements. His inability to bag a Dream11 IPL contract further hits the Cheteshwar Pujara net worth. Cheteshwar Pujara net worth is estimated to be around $2 million according to caknowledge.com.

The Pujara net worth is majorly formed from his income as an Indian cricketer and a few endorsements. The Cheteshwar Pujara net worth also includes his lavish car collection which ranges from Ford to Audi. Chesteshwar Pujara married Puja Pabari in February 2013 in Rajkot. The duo was blessed with a baby girl in 2018 and they named her Aditi.

Cheteshwar Pujara stats

The 32-year-old has played 77 Tests for India where he has amassed 5840 runs at an average of 48.67. He has scored 25 fifties, 18 centuries, and three double tons. Pujara has played five ODIs for India scoring 51 runs. The Cheteshwar Pujara stats also include the 30 matches he has played in the Dream11 IPL where he has scored 390 runs with one fifty to his name.

Disclaimer: The above Pujara net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

