Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet

Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 53 off 27 balls for Mumbai against Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match on Wednesday. The right-hander has been in tremendous form since his return from the doping ban imposed on him. However, it was an autograph and a message on his willow by India skipper Virat Kohli which grabbed the attention of fans.

Kohli’s message on Shaw’s bat read, ‘Dear Prithvi, enjoy the game! Good Luck!’

That knock of 53 from Shaw came against his sides’ final Super League-B encounter against Punjab. Mumbai needed a comprehensive win to revamp their net run-rate. The right-hander realised that he needed to give his side a quick start and he managed to do so as he clobbered the Punjab bowling attack all around the park.

Prior to his return to the field, Shaw had said that he would let the bat do the talking and he has done total justice to his words. The testament to this are his scores following his return which read 50* off 24, 30 off 17, 64 off 39, 30 off 19 and 53 off 27 balls.

Earlier this month, Shaw turned 20 and he posted a short video of him practising and captioned it: “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon.”

I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe pic.twitter.com/SIwIGxTZaJ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 9, 2019

