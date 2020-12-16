India Vs Australia 1st Test: Tim Paine Gives BIG Hint On Australia's Opening Combination

Australia and India are all set to lock horns in the first of the four-match Test series on Thursday, December 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The hosts are struggling with several injury issues. The David Warner injury during the limited-overs series has perhaps caused the hosts their biggest headache so far. On top of that, youngster Will Pucovski, who was in for a potential debut, missed out on India vs Australia 1st Test after suffering a concussion during the first practice game.

Tim Paine hints at Joe Burns' inclusion for first Test

With just a day to go for India vs Australia pink ball Test, Australian skipper Tim Paine has hinted at Joe Burns' inclusion in the side. According to Fox Cricket, on being asked about the openers for India vs Australia 1st Test, Paine subtle hinted at Burns' inclusion saying that during India vs Australia pink ball Test, a pretty similar side will walk out that finished the summer last year in Australia. Paine also confirmed that Matthew Wade will definitely be one of the openers to be promoted and lauded his mental toughness and willingness to stand up for the team. The captain also was confident to have premier batsman Steve Smith in the side, despite a sore back issue on Tuesday.

Ricky Ponting backs Joe Burns too to do well in first Test

Former Australian captain and legendary batsman, Ricky Ponting named his Test XI that he thinks Australia will field for the first Test. Ponting picked Matthew Wade and Joe Burns as the openers for the first Test. Joe Burns' inclusion comes as a surprise considering the kind of dismal form he has been in the past year.

Burns averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings. Moreover, he had forgettable outings during the two warm-up matches where he only scored five runs across four innings which included two ducks. Ponting was aware that his decision to pick Burns will cause a lot of uproar, however, he justified his decision.

While speaking to 7Cricket, Ponting said that he is sure that he will get a lot of messages and suggestions for Burns' inclusion saying that he hasn’t scored enough runs to stay in the side, but despite all that he will keep him there. Ponting added that he is sticking with Burns and showing faith in him because he scored 40 in his last Test innings, has four Test match hundreds, and averages almost 40.

Australia squad for India Tests 2020

Tim Paine (Captain & wicket-keeper), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson,

