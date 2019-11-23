Virat Kohli's Glorious Cover Drive Gets An Applause From The Opposition, Watch Video

There is certainly something inherently therapeutic about a strenuous cover drive and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is master of stroking those sumptuous drives. As India rattled the Bangladesh side on the first day of the pink ball test match in Kolkata on Friday, the crowd witnessed Kohli's full-blooded cover drives. The class drive did not only elate the crowd but Bangladesh bowler Ebadot Hossain, who got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, was seen clapping after a particularly well-timed shot from the Indian skipper. Have a look,

This is called class. King kohli is cover drive specialist #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/CYb3Bxcqio — Bannu nara (@bannu_nara) November 22, 2019

Virat Kohli was at his glorious best on Day one of the second Test his unbeaten 59 taking him past 5000 Test runs as captain becoming only the sixth captain ever to do so and the quickest to the mark. After a failure in the previous game, skipper Virat Kohli led from the front after India had lost their openers, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma early. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a 94-run stand for the third wicket. Even after Pujara's dismissal, Kohli found support in Ajinkya Rahane.

READ: Cricketing legends take a lap of honour during Tea at the iconic Eden Gardens

READ: Gambhir urges Ganguly to hold Ranji Trophy final with Pink ball

Indian pacers wreak havoc

A disciplined bowling effort from the Indian pacers ensured that Bangladesh could not capitalise after winning the toss and electing to bat first as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 106 in the 31st over. Ishant Sharma took a fifer as he finished with figures of 5/22 at an economy rate of 1.83 including four maidens. For the visitors, opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29 while Liton Das who seemed to be well-set had to retire hurt on 24 after being struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Mohammed Shami.

READ: Watch: Euphoric atmosphere as the crowd gears up for first Pink ball Test

READ: NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson has a worse DRS record in Test cricket than Virat Kohli