Cricketing Legends Take A Lap Of Honour During Tea At The Iconic Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens is currently hosting the first-ever pink-ball Test match between India and Bangladesh. Before the start of the match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were seen greeting the players. It was after former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI President that the idea of playing under lights received a green signal. Meanwhile, some of the renowned names who have won done wonders for Indian Cricket were also present for the occasion and in fact, were under one roof.

Cricketing legends take a lap of honour

During the tea session of Day One of the historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, the cricketing legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the iconic Eden Gardens. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, etc. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

A galaxy of Indian stars both present and former greats take a lap of the Eden Gardens on this historic moment of India's first-ever #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2qM5iaw0SI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

India dismiss Bangladesh cheaply

A disciplined bowling effort from the Indian pacers ensured that Bangladesh could not capitalise after winning the toss and electing to bat first as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 106 in the 31st over. Ishant Sharma took a fifer as he finished with figures of 5/22 at an economy rate of 1.83 including four maidens. For the visitors, opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29 while Liton Das who seemed to be well-set had to retire hurt on 24 after being struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Mohammed Shami.

Skipper Virat Kohli leads from the front

After a failure in the previous game, skipper Virat Kohli led from the front after India had lost their openers, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma early. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a 94-run stand for the third wicket. Even after Pujara's dismissal, Kohli found support in Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 59 as India ended Day One at 174/3 with a lead of 68 runs.

