Yuzvendra Chahal Fires Netizen Who Tries To Troll The Leggie With A Befitting Reply

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who is known for his quirky antics on and off the field, showed his other side on Friday as a social media user tried to troll him. The leg spinner fired up the troll with a befitting reply as he referred to the cricketer as a 'poor person.' Responding to his comment, Chahal said that he was that poor person who could give his life for the country on the ground when needed.

The episode happened on the Indian Cricket Team's Instagram handle on Friday. The team had put up a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal's wrist and asked fans to guess the player. A social media user had then commented, "Which poor player's hand is this?"

"This is the hand of the same poor player who can give his life for his country on the ground when needed," Chahal responded to the user in Hindi.

'Dreams do come true': Yuzvendra Chahal

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Thursday, Chahal remembered that while growing up, he always wondered about this thought of enjoying the game and chasing dreams as they do come true. He then mentioned he can now confidently say that dreams do come true and then went on to reveal that June 11, 2020, marks the completion of his four years in international cricket.

Chahal has been a part of many of India's glorious triumphs that include their maiden bilateral ODI series wins in South Africa (2018) and Australia 2019. He was also a part of the Indian squad that won their record seventh Asia Cup title in 2018. The wrist-spinner had also featured in the 2019 World Cup squad where the Men In Blue made it to the semi-finals. He was all set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 but as of now has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

