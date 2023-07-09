WATCH: Virat Kohli Turns Batting Mentor For Young Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead Of IND Vs WI

Indian cricket team travelled to West Indies ahead of a prolonged tour in the Caribbean island. They are scheduled to take part in two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20I matches. This series could serve as a preparatory event for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. A number of fresh faces have been inducted into the squad.

India will host the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

The Indian team will play a two-match Test series followed by three ODIs and five T20Is

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut in this series

India set to face West Indies in a prolonged series

Virat Kohli's credentials will once again be challenged by the West Indies bowlers. The hosts failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament. West Indies will be looking for some redemption and this series could emerge as a potential game-changer for the island nation.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been awarded for his brutal impact on the IPL as he was picked in the Test and T20I squad for this series. The youngster amassed 625 runs in the last IPL and will now share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New joinee in the Virat Kohli school of batting? 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MMWAPXZNZu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 8, 2023

Virat Kohli shared tips with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Following the debacle in the World Test Championship final against Australia, pressure will be on the Indian side to kickstart this WTC cycle on a winning note. Ahead of the first Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen taking some important tips from Virat Kohli in the nets. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, the former Indian captain seemed to have shown him certain aspects of the game which the youngster might want to improve.

Netizens have enjoyed the interaction and provided some interesting comments in that post.

This will be the first big test of the RR opener and it remains to be seen how he uses the platform to showcase his potential on foreign soil.