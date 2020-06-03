Virat Kohli Features In Cricket Australia's Top 20 Batting Performances, Check His Rank

Cricket Australia has released a list to commemorate the best Test batting performances on Australian soil since 2000. The list is counting down some of the great innings that have been played in Australia since the beginning of the century. So far, Cricket Australia has revealed the names of the bottom nine players from 20 to 12. There have been more than 250 instances where batman has scored 100 or more runs in Tests in Australia so far this century and narrowing down on top-20 is not an easy task at all.

According to Cricket Australia, it has considered the quality of the bowling attack, the difficulty of the conditions, strike rate, the length of the innings, the percentage of the team's total, and the situation of the game to list the top 20 Test batting performances.

The list so far has some of the modern greats of the game, including four Indians, three Australians, one Englishman and one South African. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith have also landed themselves a place in the list that includes legendary cricketers such as Ricky Ponting, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Alastair Cook. Other players to feature in the list are Australia's star opener David Warner, Indian Test batting maestro Cheteshwar Pujara and South African batsman Hashim Amla.

Top 20 in 2020: Best Test batting in Australia since 2000

20) Ricky Ponting, (120 & 143*) Australia v South Africa, Sydney, 2006

19) Virender Sehwag, (195) India v Australia, Melbourne, 2003

18) David Warner, (123*) Australia v New Zealand, Hobart, 2011

17) Virat Kohli, (115 & 141) India v Australia, Adelaide, 2014

16) Alastair Cook, (67 & 235*) England v Australia, Brisbane, 2010

15) VVS Laxman, (167) India v Australia, Sydney, 2000

14) Steve Smith, (239) Australia v England, Perth, 2017

13) Hashim Amla, (196) South Africa v Australia, Perth, 2012

12) Cheteshwar Pujara, (123 & 71) India v Australia, Adelaide, 2018

The rest of the names in the list will be revealed in further releases by Cricket Australia as every cricket fan curiously waits to see who takes the top spot in the countdown.

(Image Credit: PTI)

