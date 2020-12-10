Rashid Khan Beats Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni As Most Searched Sportsperson In India On Google

In a year that has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is intriguing to see what Google's top search trends of 2020 have been. Popular search engine Google released their list of the most searched for people, events, movies etc, for 2020 and some of the results may surprise you. India's top searched term for the year, is none other than the 'Indian Premier League' which somehow managed to beat out a deadly, viral pandemic to take the top spot. It is also a great testament to India's love for the sport that a cricketing event has topped the list for the second time in a row.

Rashid Khan tops Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, as most searched

Google India's 'Year In Search 2020', announced on December 9, confirmed that once again, no matter what is going on in the world, cricket comes out on top. After the 'ICC Cricket World Cup 2019' took the title in last year's 'Year In Search', the IPL 2020 has taken the title over the Coronavirus this time around. Another category where cricket has made inroads is the personalities category which saw Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan coming in at No.6.

Khan is preceded by the new US President-elect Joe Biden, Arnab Goswami, Kanika Kapoor, Kim Jong-un and Amitabh Bachchan. Khan has superseded the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to become the only sportsperson in the category. This surge in popularity will no doubt have some connection with Rashid's performance at the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he took 20 wickets from 16 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side and recorded his IPL career-best figures of 3/7.

Rashid Khan joins the Adelaide Strikers for the BBL 2020

Rashid Khan has been retained by the Adelaide Strikers for the BBL 2020-21 season. Khan first became a part of the team in the 2017-18 season after a brilliant campaign with the Sunriser Hyderabad in the 2017 IPL season. Rashid's performance in that particular season of the IPL - he finished the tournament as the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets from 14 matches - was his big introduction to the world and bagged him a number of other T20 leagues.

In his three seasons at the Big Bash League, Rashid Khan has taken 56 wickets from 40 innings at an economy of 6.37. His economy is among the best in the entire tournament. 2018's No.1 T20I all-rounder, Rashid is also a big hitter of the ball down the order. Of his 27 matches, Rashid has made 253 runs at a strike rate of 161.15 and an average of 14.88. His four player of the match awards are proof enough of his value to the Strikers side. Rashid is currently ranked as the No.1 T20I bowler in the world.

Image Credits: Rashid Khan Twitter

