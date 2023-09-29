'Virat, Root..': ICC reveals names of top-5 batters at ODI World Cup, stalwart misses out

The ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner as the mega spectacle will kick off on 5th October. Ten teams will try to make their presence felt as they seek to lift that coveted trophy on 19th November. India is hosting the World Cup for the first time.

Ahead of the tournament, ICC posted a list of the top five batsmen on their social media accounts. The list consists of stars like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

3 things you need to know

The ICC Cricket World Cup will start on 5th October

India will play Australia in their opening fixture

England are the reigning World Champion

ICC post top five batsmen on social media, Steve Smith misses out

One notable absence on the list was Steven Smith, who is regarded as one of the most decorated players in the history of cricket. Smith has been named in the Australian squad and will play a pivotal role as Australia seeks a sixth record title on Indian soil.

Virat has been the leading run scorer for the Men in Blue in the limited-over format and if Team India are to do well, he needs to be the bedrock of the Indian batting lineup in the tournament.

World-class with the willow 🏏



Which of these batting superstars will enter your #CWC23 Dream11? 🤔



Start building your team now 👉 https://t.co/wJVOV3WUqX pic.twitter.com/FQAd7d9J4e — ICC (@ICC) September 29, 2023

Rohit's contribution to Indian cricket has been enormous and the Indian skipper will try to change India's fortunes at ICC events. They haven't had an ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy back in 2013 and the onus will be on the Mumbai Indians opener to break the shackles this time.

Kane Williamson last featured in the IPL 2023 and had an ACL injury in the opening fixture. His fitness remains a concerning issue and he will be missing the opening encounter against England.

This could be Joe Root's last dance on this stage and the former Three Lions Test skipper will try to make this one a memorable one.